Indian experts assess Kazakh peacekeepers' readiness for deployment to Lebanon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An inspection team of the Indian Armed Forces led by Brigadier General Nagendra Singh arrived in Almaty region to assess the readiness of the second company of Kazakhstan's peacekeeping regiment for deployment to Lebanon, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Kazakh peacekeepers will hold briefings on protection of civilians and pass a test on a number of topics such as history, deployment of forces and current threats to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, the Armed Forces of Lebanon and Defense Forces of Israel, the history of conflicts, legal aspects of participation in the mission including the mandate, the MoU, the agreements on statuses, missions and forces as well as the requirements set to the UN forces.



The servicemen will also participate in a drill to demonstrate the skills obtained during a 6-month training course on organization of check points, patrolling the areas of responsibility and convoying relief consignments.



Brig.Gen. Nagendra Singh thanked the Kazakh side for excellent readiness of the peacekeeping regiment. In his words, Kazakhstani peacekeepers show high professional and personal qualities during the mission in Lebanon.