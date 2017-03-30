EN
    07:38, 30 March 2017

    Indian experts familiarized with 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan

    BEIJING-DELHI. KAZINFORM Seminar on "Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Geoculture in Central Asia after the Cold War" was held in Delhi, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

    The event was organized by the Academy of International Studies under Jamia Millia Islamia University in collaboration with Council for International Affairs. Representatives of Calcutta, Mumbai, Srinagar and Hyderabad research centres, business communities and the diplomatic corps attended the seminar.

    Kazakh Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev made a speech at the seminar. He told about development of Kazakhstan's domestic and foreign policies and the achievements attained in the years of independence.

    The diplomat brought up the main provisions of the Industrial and Innovative Development Strategy, Nurly Zhol New Economic Policy, Mangilik Yel Program, 100 specific steps on implementation of 5 Institutional Reforms. He also explained the main theses of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competetiveness" dd. January 31, 2017 to the experts.

     

