Indian FM set to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 2-3, Kazinform reports.

During the visit, the Indian minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

On August 2, Sushma Swaraj will meet with Indian community in Kazakhstan.



The meeting with Prime Minster of the country Bakytzhan Sagintayev is scheduled on August 3.



Relations between India and Kazakhstan are based on longstanding historical and cultural ties. The two nations have been strategic partners since 2009.



The visit will give Astana and New Delhi the opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties.