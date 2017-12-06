Indian minister attends celebration of Kazakhstan's Independence Day

BEIJING-NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - A reception on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held at one of the most prestigious and oldest hotels in New Delhi The Imperial Hotel this week, Kazinform reports.





Attending the reception were Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Mubashir Javed Akbar, rector of the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy and prominent pianist Zhaniya Aubakirova, deputy executive director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sergey Tokhtarov, Indian politicians and public figures, heads of diplomatic missions, businessmen, reps of mass media and other guests.











In his opening remarks, Ambassador Sarsenbayev stressed that ‘this year marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India'.



"Being strategic allies, Kazakhstan and India enjoy strong ties and constantly support each other," he added.







Musicians of the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy delighted the audience with their performances. A photo exhibition Unknown Kazakhstan was held within the framework of the reception as well.







Earlier, Zhaniya Aubakirova's solo concert sparked intense public interest among music lovers in New Delhi.

















