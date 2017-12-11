Indian movie partially shot in Almaty to get Kazakhstan premiere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Indian family-drama film Love You Family will finally get its Kazakhstan premiere on December 14, 2017.

The movie was partially shot in Almaty and produced by Vipul Diwani and D S Bhatia under the banner of Khushi Motion pictures in partnership with Kazakhfilm with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

The film tells the sad love story of an Indian girl Khushi Devani, who, having experienced the betrayal of her beloved, comes to Almaty, where she makes a career and meets new love.

As previously reported, last year Kazakhfilm and Khushi Motion Pictures signed a cooperation agreement in which the parties, in particular, pledged to cooperate in the production and distribution of Love You Family.

Love You Family cast includes Indian film stars Salman Yusuff Khan, Aksha Pardasany and Kashyap in lead roles and Shakti Kapoor and National Award winning actor Manoj Joshi in supporting roles.



In Kazakhstan, Love You Family will be released in Kazakh with Russian subtitles.

Khushi Motion Picture is an Indian film company, founded by Mr. Bhushan Sharma in April 2012. Today the company employs writers, technicians, actors, directors, and musicians, many of whom are well known in the Indian film industry.