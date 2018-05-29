Indian MPs invited to Kazakhstan

BEIJING-DELHI. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev has met today with Ms. Sumitra Mahajan, the Speaker of the 16th Lok Sabha (the lower house of India's Parliament), Kazinform's special correspondent in China reports.

The sides discussed the topical issues of cooperation in the political, economic and cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as collaboration within the framework of international organizations. They expressed their satisfaction with the intensification of bilateral cooperation which is based on regular meetings of the leaders of the two countries.

"As compared to the indicators of 2016, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and India increased in 2017 by nearly 35%, reaching $945.7 million. Astana places a high priority on the development of comprehensive win-win cooperation with India, which is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in South Asia," Mr. Sarsenbayev said.

He invited the Indian side to the celebrations dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Astana, and also proposed to organize a visit of Indian parliamentarians to Kazakhstan.