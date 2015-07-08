Indian PM Modi, arrived in Astana, tweets in the Kazakh language

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has shown his diplomatic respect to Kazakhstan tweeting (@narendramodi) in the Kazakh language.

His first tweet Head of Government of India posted upon arrival at the airport of Astana city. "Үндістанның Орталық Азиядағы сенімді досы - Қазақстанға келгеніме өте қуаныштымын. (I am happy to be in Kazakhstan. India's very valued friend in Central Asia)," Mr. Modi posted. The second tweet was accompanied with a picture of him and his Kazakhstan's counterpart Karim Massimov. "Премьер-Министр Кәрім Мәсімов, ыстық ықыласпен қарсы алғаныңызға алғысымды білдіремін. (Thank you PM Karim Massimov for the memorable welcome)," tweeted Mr. Modi on Tuesday. Note that the head of the Indian Government has 13.5 million followers on his Twitter account.