Indian PM says COVID-19 vaccine preparation in last stage

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said preparations for administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the country were in the last stages, Xinhua reports.

«Preparations are in the last stages for the vaccination programme against COVID-19. People will get vaccine manufactured in India,» Modi said while addressing virtually on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for an All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gujarat's Rajkot.

Though the number of daily COVID-19 cases is decreasing in the country, people should not let their guard down and should strictly follow safety measures even after vaccination, Modi said.

Government-appointed experts are reviewing the emergency-use applications filed by three COVID-19 vaccine makers.

On Tuesday authorities conducted a two-day dry run for activities entailed in COVID-19 vaccination in four states, namely Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.

India's federal health minister Harsh Vardhan recently said the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the country in January next year.

The development of the COVID-19 vaccine is still in progress. There are currently six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages in India.