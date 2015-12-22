EN
    16:11, 22 December 2015

    Indian PM to visit Russia this week

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia from Dec. 23 to 24 to attend an annual summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said officials on Monday.

    The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and defense technology, among other issues including terrorism and energy security, said the officials.

    While Russia remains the largest arms supplier to India, New Delhi has been seeking alternative sources of arms and military technology like the United States, France and Israel.

    Russia and India have also been cooperating in the multilateral frameworks like the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

    Source: Xinhua

