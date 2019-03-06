11:07, 06 March 2019 | GMT +6
Indian SpiceJet to link Delhi and Almaty
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Indian SpiceJet air carrier plans to start flying between Delhi and Almaty, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee's press service reports.
The air carrier gained a permit to operate up to six flights a week en route Delhi-Almaty-Delhi by Boeing 737.
The new route is expected to contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between the countries, transit potential and tourist industry of Kazakhstan.