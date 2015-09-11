Indian tour companies to assist in attracting tourists to EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The largest tourism companies of India - Skyway International Travels and STIC Travel Group - are ready to assist in attracting tourists to the EXPO 2017.

The agreement was reached in the framework of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company's participation in the international exhibition PATA Travel Mart 2015 which was held from 6 to 9 September in Bangalore (India). According to the press service of "Astana EXPO-2017", Indian partners intend to provide consulting, information-analytical and methodological support for attracting tourists from India. Recall that India is one of the largest and most attractive regions with a unique tourist potential. The country has confirmed its participation in EXPO-2017. Skyway International Travels (SIT) is one of the leading tour operators in India. The company is recognized by the Ministry of Tourism of the Government of the Republic of India as Inbound Tour Operator. The company is headquartered in Bangalore. In addition, its international offices are located in France and the UK. The company specializes in tour packages that include historical, archaeological & pilgrim, preserved forest & wildlife, spectacular mountains & beautiful sceneries, sun, sand & sea, landscapes filed with flaura, fauna & birds, adventurous, ayurveda, angling, golf etc. The tour operator is IATA Accredited, Active Member of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) & Travel Agent Federation of India (TAFI), an ISO 9001-2008 Certified Travel Company. STIC Travel Group was founded in 1973. STIC is one of the largest travel groups in India with offices in all major cities across the country. It represents about twenty of the world's best travel, aviation, tourism, cruise and hotel brands exclusively in India, and is focused on bringing the best of the world to India's doorstep.