Indians of Chiapas make special belt for Golovkin-Canelo 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Council (WBC) has presented a special belt for the winner of the rematch between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, SPORTINFORM reports.

Using the pre-Hispanic technique of the Chiapanec loom, artisans were working for three months to create a unique memorable belt. The belt is decorated with ethnic ornaments. In the center, there is the WBC logo and inscription "Majbanéj-Maya" meaning "Mayan Warrior" in Tzotzil language. "World Champion" words are inscribed above the logo. The flags of Mexico and Kazakhstan are on the right and left sides, respectively.

It is to be recalled that the fight between the WBC, WBA and IBO world middleweight champion, Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin and Mexico's Canelo Alvarez will be held September 15 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.