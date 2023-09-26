India’s IndiGO low-cost airline launches New-Delhi-Almaty flights

India’s IndiGO low-cost airline has launched flights from New Delhi to Almaty, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

IndiGO will operate flights linking New Delhi and Almaty three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays via A-320 and A-321 aircrafts.

The first New Delhi-Almaty flight was 69% full.

Increasing the number of flights between Kazakhstan and India will help further promote trade and economic, business, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries, the committee said in a statement.

Established in 2006, IndiGO is one of the largest Indian low-cost airlines. Its fleet consists of 300 aircrafts taking the passengers to 104 destinations, including 26 international ones (Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland, Singapore, Spain, France, Malaysia, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Portugal, etc.)