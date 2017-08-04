Indonesia applies to EAEU for discussing free trade zone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Indonesia has submitted an application to broach the possibility of establishing a free trade area (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union, Ambassador to Russia Wahid Supadiyadi told TASS on Friday.

"Indonesia has already submitted the required documents to the EAEU. However, they have not yet been approved by Moscow and all other members of the union," he said.

Earlier, Alexey Likhachev, the former First Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, stated that the issue of the free trade zone between the EAEU and Indonesia could only be addressed after Indonesian side submitted the respective application.