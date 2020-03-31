EN
    14:38, 31 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Indonesia bans entry of foreigners to curb COVID-19 spread

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia barred foreign nationals from entering the country as the world’s fourth-most populous country stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Jakarta Post.

    The travel ban, to be effective soon, will also cover foreigners transiting through the country, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Jakarta Tuesday. The curbs will not apply to holders of work permits, diplomats and other official visitors, she said, WAM reports.


