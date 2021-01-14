Indonesia begins vaccinating its 270 million inhabitants

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populated country, began Wednesday a complex vaccination campaign against COVID-19 by inoculating President Joko Widodo, who received the first dose from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

The president wanted to be the first to serve as an example to the rest of the population about the trust placed in the vaccine, named CoronaVac, in an act broadcast live from the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, EFE-EPA reports.