    09:19, 31 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Indonesia designs its Wakanda, the 1st ecological, smart capital

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A city integrated with the jungle of Borneo island, where only electric vehicles will be driven, fossil fuels will not be used and energy conservation will be a priority: this is how Indonesia is projecting its new capital.

    «We keep calling it the Wakanda of Indonesia — very green, but at the same time very futuristic,» said Ardzuna Sinaga, the co-founder of design studio Urban+ and winner of the design competition held by the government to shape the new capital, EFE-EPA reports.


    World News
