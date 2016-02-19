EN
    18:02, 19 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Indonesia interested in cooperation with Aktobe region (PHOTO)

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Kazakhstan Foster Gultom is on his working in Aktobe.

    Governor of the region Berdybek Saparbayev has held a meeting with Mr. Foster Gultom on Thursday.
    During the business meeting the parties have discussed the prospects and possibilities of cooperation in various fields and industries including manufacture of furniture, tires, food, light industry, medicine and tourism.
    Besides, Berdybek Saparbayev offered to jointly develop oil and gas, nickel, cobalt, zinc and copper fields.
    Mr. Foster Gultom expressed interest in cooperation and invited Aktobe entrepreneurs to partake in the Business Forum which will be held in Astana in May the current year.
    During his trip Mr. Foster Gultom visited Aktobe industrial zone and the regional chamber of entrepreneurs.
