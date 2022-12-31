EN
    10:24, 31 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Indonesia lifts COVID-19 related public mobility restrictions

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM The Indonesian government has decided to lift COVID-19 related public activity restrictions nationwide, President Joko Widodo announced on Friday.

    The decision was made based on the latest infection figures, the president said at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Xinhua reports.

    After more than 10 months of deliberation and consideration of the numbers available, the government has decided to put an end to the public mobility restriction protocol, locally known as PPBM, Widodo said.

    «There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movements,» the president said.

    However, the president called on the public to stay vigilant despite the PPBM termination.

    «I advise all sectors of the nation to be careful and alert. The public must increase their awareness of vigilance against the risk of COVID-19.»

    He also recommended that people should continue to wear face masks in crowded places or indoors.

    Photo: english.news.cn


