TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:12, 05 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Indonesia looks to host Olympics in 2032

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Indonesia will bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, following its successful organization of the 2018 Asian Games.

    The Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani said the government will officially submit a proposal for hosting the world's largest sports event, Xinhua reports.

    "President Joko Widodo has officially announced that Indonesia will take part in bidding for the 2032 Olympics," she said.

    The reason of the plan, Puan asserted, is that Indonesia successfully hosted the 2018 Asian Games, which concluded last Sunday.

