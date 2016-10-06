Indonesia ready to buy grain from N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov met with Ambassador of Indonesia Foster Gult on Thursday.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of possible transportation of end products to Indonesia and other prospects of development of bilateral relations.



"I have already shared information about your region with Indonesian businessmen. Some of them displayed interest. Agriculture is of paramount importance for us. Indonesia is the 4th most populated country in the world (253 million people). Climate conditions make it impossible to grow wheat in Indonesia. We import only about 5 million tons of grain annually," Ambassador Gult said at the meeting.



Governor Sultanov, in turn, talked about Russian, Chinese and Finnish investors working in the region and informed of the development of specific sectors of the region's economy.



"We exempt investors from taxes for up to 5-10 years. Besides, the government returns part of the investment after the project is launched," Sultanov added.



The Indonesian envoy was in North Kazakhstan region to participate in the International Investment Forum "Kyzylzhar Invest 2016" that was held on October 5.



North Kazakhstan region exports 1.5 million tons annually to CIS member states and foreign countries, including Afghanistan, Belgium, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, China, Poland, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Italy, Latvia and more.



