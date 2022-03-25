Indonesia reports 4,857 new COVID-19 cases, 120 more deaths

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia on Friday confirmed 4,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally of infections to 5,991,687, the country's Health Ministry said, Xinhua reports.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 rose by 120 to 154,463, and 14,710 more people have recovered from the disease in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,691,220.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 195.53 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 156.63 million have taken their second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 370.56 million vaccine doses so far, including the third booster jabs.