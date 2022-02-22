EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:42, 22 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Indonesia reports 57,491 new COVID-19 cases, 257 more deaths

    None
    None
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 57,491 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 5,289,414, the country's health ministry said, Xinhua reports.

    According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 257 to 146,798, while 38,474 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,593,185.

    As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 189.88 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 141.04 million have taken the second doses.

    Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

    Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered over 339.64 million doses, including the third booster jabs.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!