Indonesia reports 57,491 new COVID-19 cases, 257 more deaths

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 57,491 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 5,289,414, the country's health ministry said, Xinhua reports.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 257 to 146,798, while 38,474 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,593,185.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 189.88 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 141.04 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered over 339.64 million doses, including the third booster jabs.



