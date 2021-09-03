Indonesia reports 7,797 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 574 more deaths

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,797 within one day to 4,116,890, with the death toll adding by 574 to 134,930, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

According to the ministry, 15,544 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,813,643.

To date, at least 37.64 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 65.89 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people.