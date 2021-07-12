Indonesia reports record daily high of over 40,000 COVID infections

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period on Monday, with the total reaching 40,427, according to health authorities, Kyodo reports.

It marks the first time for the confirmed number of new COVID-19 cases to exceed 40,000 and brings the total figure to 2,567,630.

The number of new deaths was 891, bringing the total to 67,355.

On June 29, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that the Delta variant is «driving Indonesia closer to the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe.»

The IFRC observed that infections are skyrocketing across Indonesia, overwhelming hospitals and oxygen supplies in Jakarta and other areas of the country, and urged an increase in medical care, testing and vaccination.

The daily number of confirmed cases has almost doubled since then.