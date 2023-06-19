Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupts, throwing ash 1.5 km high

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupted on Monday, throwing ash as high as 1.5 km, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation on Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

«The column of ash was white to gray, with thick intensity, moving to the southeast,» said the Mount Anak Krakatau Monitoring Post Officer Jumono.

The eruption at 08:22 local time was without a bang, with a maximum amplitude of 70 millimeters and a duration of 3 minutes and 2 seconds.

Located between the islands of Java and Sumatra, Mount Anak Krakatau has been in the third level of danger since April 24, 2022, until now.

From June 6 to 11, this mountain turmoil increased, recording nine eruptions with volcanic ash throwing up to 3.5 km into the sky.

People are advised not to move within a 5 km radius of the crater to avoid the impact of the eruption.