Indonesia’s authorities warn of threat of high waves in many coastal areas

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Indonesia's authorities have warned of the danger of high waves in many coastal areas of the country, in particular in the Java Sea and the Celebes Sea, according to a statement made by spokesman for the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) Zairo Hendrawan, which was released on Tuesday, TASS reported.

Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs to 334 people

"Vessels at sea, including passenger vessels, should be extremely cautious and are recommended to suspend any activity in coastal areas, as the wave height will reach four meters," according to the report. The specified warning will operate through December 27, the agency added.

BMKG Director General Dwikorita Karnawati earlier warned of the extremely unfavorable weather conditions for the next few days in the coastal areas of the Sunda Strait, which separates the islands of Java and Sumatra, where the devastating tsunami occurred. According to forecasts, gusty winds and heavy precipitations are expected.

A heavy tsunami struck the area overnight into December 23. More than 370 people were killed and about 60 are missing. The high wave could reportedly have been caused by the recent eruption of Krakatoa.