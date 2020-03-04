Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts

BAKU. KAZINFORM Indonesia's most active volcano has erupted, spewing sand and pyroclastic material and sending massive smoke-and-ash column as high as 6,000m into the sky, AZERTAC reports citing SBS News.

The eruption of Mount Merapi on the main island of Java also unleashed searing gas clouds 2km down its slopes, said Indonesia's Geology and Volcanology Research Agency on its website.

The agency said villagers living on Merapi's fertile slopes are advised to stay 3km from the crater's mouth as the ash made the rain thick and muddy in several villages.

Witnesses said the sound was heard 30km away.



