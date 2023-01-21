Indonesia simplifies visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia worked out the possibility of obtaining by citizens of Kazakhstan intending to visit Indonesia, the so-called «Visa-on-Arrival,» Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Kazakh MFA.

The Directorate-General for Migration of the Ministry of Laws and Human Rights of Indonesia from January 18, 2023 included Kazakhstan in the list of countries whose citizens are entitled to receive this type of visa.

«Visa-on-Arrival» can be issued at the airport upon arrival in Indonesia or in advance of departure to Indonesia on the molina.imigrasi.go.id website. In both cases, it is required to have: passport with a validity of at least 6 months at the time of crossing the border; return air ticket or air ticket for departure to a third country; a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus infection (at least two doses), while vaccination with the second component must be carried out at least 14 days before the day of the actual border crossing. This requirement applies to persons who have reached the age of 18. For persons under the age of 18, a vaccination certificate is not required.

The cost of a «Visa-on-Arrival» is 500,000 Indonesian rupiah (about 35 US dollars). When obtaining a visa at the airport, the visa fee is paid at the Bank Rakyat Indonesia counter (you can pay both in US dollars and in Indonesian rupiah).

«Visa-on-Arrival» allows to stay in Indonesia for 30 days with the possibility of its subsequent one-time extension for a similar period at the migration service office at the place of stay.

Photo: gov.kz












