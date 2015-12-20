Indonesian military plane crashes, two pilots killed

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Two pilots were killed on Sunday when an Indonesian military plane crashed in central Java, local media reported.

Video circulating on social media showed a fighter plane performing manoeuvres in the skies above Yogyakarta before spiralling toward the ground at speed and disappearing from view, Channel NewsAsia reported.

Seconds later a thick, dark plume of smoke rose beyond the horizon, as people in the video can be heard screaming. Indonesian air force spokesman Dwi Badarmanto confirmed a T-50 Golden Eagle fighter plane had crashed during a demonstration. "Two pilots died," he told news website Detik. It remains unclear if anyone on the ground was killed or injured. A major military air show had been underway this weekend in Yogyakarta. In June, a Hercules C-130 crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Medan, the largest city on Sumatra island, killing 142 people and causing widespread destruction.