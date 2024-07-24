EN
    20:18, 24 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Indonesian president to commence working in new capital soon

    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to commence performing his official duties in the country's new capital Nusantara located in Kalimantan Island on July 28, Xinhua reported.

    Heru Budi Hartono, head of the Presidential Secretariat, made the announcement on Wednesday.

    The president is set to inaugurate a toll road on the scheduled date of July 28, and "we are in the process of making all the necessary preparations for the president to start working in the new capital," said the official.

    Basuki Hadimuljono, minister for public works and housing and acting head of the Nusantara Capital City Authority, has confirmed that drinking water supply will be ready for use in the upcoming days in the new capital.

    "At present, potable water has been flowing to the new capital and has passed its third test, which will soon be distributed to residential areas and offices in Nusantara," he said.

    Additionally, the authorities are making preparations for Indonesia's Independence Day celebrations, which will take place simultaneously in Nusantara and Jakarta in August.

