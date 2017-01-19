Indonesian tourists' interest in Almaty growing - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek met with Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Foster Gultom on Thursday to discuss the issues of strengthening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Almaty city administration.

During the meeting mayor Baibek noted that Almaty is interested in Indonesia's experience in the sphere of tourism cluster development. According to him, potential of the industrial zone in Alatau district and day-to-day operation of the Special Economic Zone "Innovative Technologies Park" will be of interest for Indonesian businessmen.



Ambassador Gultom praised Almaty for taking tremendous steps to improve its business climate and attracting more and more investors from numerous countries, including Indonesia.



"We are considering new tourist destinations and though there are no direct flights between our countries interest in Almaty city is growing," the Indonesian diplomat said.



Kazakhstan and Indonesia successfully develop cooperation in educational sphere. Gunadarma University and APTIKOM Association signed the memorandums of cooperation with the Kunayev Eurasian Law Academy and many other Kazakhstani tertiary institutions.