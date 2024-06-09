Indonesian woman tragically killed by python

A woman was killed by a 5-meter (16-foot) python in central Indonesia after it swallowed her whole, Indonesian local media reported Saturday, WAM reports.

The 45-year-old, from Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province, had told her husband on Thursday she was going to sell chillies to a collector.

When she failed to return, her husband and relatives initiated a search, village head Suardi Rosi told the Detik.com news website.

The next morning, a python was discovered near the woman's abandoned belongings, the report said.

Along with some villagers, the husband of the woman — identified only as Farida — killed the snake and cut it open, According to DW.