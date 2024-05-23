Indorama Corporation to invest in establishment of chemical productions in Kazakhstan

On the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Amit Lohia, director at Indorama - the biggest petrochemical producer headquartered in Singapore with over 136 production sites in 32 countries. Asia's leading chemical holding company is among the largest companies in the world according to Forbes Global 2000, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President was informed that the company is interested in implementing an investment project to establish full-cycle production of phosphate fertilizers based on phosphate deposits in Zhambyl region.

Photo: Akorda

In June last year Indorama corporate registered its subsidiary Indorama Kazakhstan Mining under the jurisdiction of the AIFC to promote the chemical industry in Kazakhstan through development of new deposits.

The Head of State of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of the use of mineral fertilizers in agriculture and invited Indorama Corporation to study the prospects for investing in establishment of chemical production in Kazakhstan.

Photo: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the official residence of the President of Singapore Istana.