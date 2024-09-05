EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:00, 05 September 2024 | GMT +6

    InDrive proposed opening a university in Kazakhstan

    InDrive, Bektenov
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, held a meeting with CEO and founder of digital multi-services platform inDrive, Arsen Tomsky, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    In particular, inDrive proposed opening in Kazakhstan a university, inVision U, with 400 places for training qualified specialists in the areas of IT, education, science, art, etc.

    Arsen Tomsky supported the establishment of joint digital platforms and collaboration in the intellectual property development. In addition, the company plans to implement a number of environmental initiatives to improve air quality in large cities.

    The meeting also emphasized the necessity of guaranteeing the legality and transparency of labor procedures and road safety. InDrive endorses Kazakhstan's platform employment initiative.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan IT technologies Transport Digital Kazakhstan Government
    Nariman Mergalym
    Author
    Nariman Mergalym
    Currently reading
    x