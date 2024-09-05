InDrive proposed opening a university in Kazakhstan

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, held a meeting with CEO and founder of digital multi-services platform inDrive, Arsen Tomsky, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In particular, inDrive proposed opening in Kazakhstan a university, inVision U, with 400 places for training qualified specialists in the areas of IT, education, science, art, etc.

Arsen Tomsky supported the establishment of joint digital platforms and collaboration in the intellectual property development. In addition, the company plans to implement a number of environmental initiatives to improve air quality in large cities.

The meeting also emphasized the necessity of guaranteeing the legality and transparency of labor procedures and road safety. InDrive endorses Kazakhstan's platform employment initiative.