Industrial output rises 4.3% in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s industrial output rose 4.3% to 46,401.7 billion tenge in 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the National Statistics Bureau.

The country saw rise in mining and quarrying by 4.6%, manufacturing by 4.1%, supply of electricity, gas, steam, heat water, and air conditioning by 1.8%, and water supply, waste management, and pollution remediation by 1.9%.

The rise in mining and quarrying was due to a 6.8% growth in crude oil production, a 10.8% growth in natural gas production, a 1% growth in mining of ores, except for iron ones, and a 12.7% in production of other mineral resources.

As for manufacturing, food production grew 1.5%, tobacco production 3.7%, light industry 12.2%, rubber and plastic production 5%, other non-metallic mineral products 6.1%, finished metallic products, except for machinery and equipment 3.3%, and mechanical engineering 25.4%.