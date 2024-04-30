EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:14, 30 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Industrial producer prices decline 1.56% in Q1 2024 in Jordan

    Jordan
    Photo credit: Petra

    The industrial producer price index witnessed a decline of 1.56 percent in the first quarter of 2024, dropping to 107.21 points compared to 108.91 for the same period in 2023, Petra reports. 

    This decrease was primarily driven by a 1.92 percent drop in manufacturing industry prices and a 2.33 percent decrease in extractive industry prices. However, electricity prices experienced a 4.65 percent increase when comparing the cumulative index for the first three months of 2024 with the corresponding period in 2023.

    As per the monthly report released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday, industrial producer prices continued their downward trend in March 2024, registering a 1.42 percent decrease to reach 107.62 points compared to 109.17 in March 2023.

    The decline in manufacturing industry prices by 1.66 percent and extractive industry prices by 4.32 percent were major contributors to the decrease in the March index. Conversely, electricity prices saw a notable increase of 5.08 percent during the same period.

    Tags:
    Middle East World News
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!