    15:29, 26 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Industrial production growing in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All industrial sectors in Kazakhstan saw a growth in terms of value in January-February of 2016, the country's Energyprom.kz analytical service said.

    The industrial production has increased to 2.61 trillion tenges (334.59 tenge = $1) in the first two months of 2016, or 19.7 percent more than in the same period in 2015.
    The manufacturing industry leads in terms of the growth rate. The volume of industrial production in this sector has increased by 32.9 percent in January-February of 2016.
    The share of the manufacturing industry in the industrial production has increased to 38.8 percent, while the share of the mining industry has, for the first time, dropped below 50 percent, Kazinform has learnt from trend.az.

