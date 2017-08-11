Industrial production in Kazakhstan increases 7.7% in 1H 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Industrial production in Kazakhstan climbed 7.7% in January-July 2017, the press service of the National Economy Ministry reports.

According to the Ministry, in first six months of 2017 increase was observed in crude oil, natural gas, metal ores and coal production. Food manufacturing, oil refining, pharmaceutical, metallurgical industry and machine building also grew compared to the same period in 2016. At the same time, tobacco production has decreased.

Experts note that overall industrial production has risen in 14 regions of the country.