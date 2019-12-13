EN
    09:11, 13 December 2019

    Industrial production keeps up its sustainable growth, Kazakh Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The country’s industrial growth preserves its sustainable growth,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.

    «The overall production over January-November grew by 3.6%. The manufacturing industries' growth accelerated up to 3.8%. It is stipulated by an increase in industrial output by 19.2%, pharmaceuticals output expansion by 16.7% and steel industry rehabilitation,» Dalenov went on.

    He also added that mining industry growth remains at the level of 3.7%.

    Construction also boasts high growth dynamics. Construction works rose by 12.1%. 11.1 mln square meters were put into service.

    Besides,the livestock output increased by 3.9% while crop production dropped by 3.2%.

    The country’s total trade reached USD 79.1 bln over the period of January-October this year. Export made USD 47.7 bln, import settled at USD 31.4 bln.

    The majority of the regions report positive dynamics in key indicators.

