    13:19, 14 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Industrial projects worth billions of tenge planned for 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 150 new industrial projects are planned to be launched in Kazakhstan in 2018, Kazinform refers to Minister for Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek.

    "This year it is planned to launch more than 150 projects to the amount of KZT 1 trillion which will provide 15,000 jobs", Zhenis Kassymek informed at the Ministry meeting today in Astana.

    The Minister also reminded that in 2017 120 projects were already started up to the amount of KZT 1,5 trillion within the framework of the industrialization map. Those projects created about 10,000 permanent jobs.

     

     

