Industrial zones to be built in 4 monotowns of Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to focus on the smooth operation of infrastructure facilities to provide comfortable living conditions in monotowns, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Engineering and social infrastructure in the most monotowns are in a sad condition. Akimats failed to take necessary measures to reduce its deterioration. It is crucial to focus on providing essential services and amenities such as construction and repair of infrastructure, housing, and availability of educational and medical services, the Prime Minister said.

He said the development of small and medium businesses remains a priority for monotowns. It is the only to reduce the dependence of employment on backbone enterprises.

He added appropriate approaches let Saran and Tekeli towns withdraw from the list of monotowns. For the past 10 years, the industrial output of Tekeli grew threefold and business entities almost doubled.

The Prime Minster tasked the Industry Ministry and akimats of Aktobe, Atyrau and Karaganda regions to build an industrial zone in the monotowns of Khromtau, Satpayev, Balkhash, and Kulsary by the yearned.