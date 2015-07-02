Industrialization Day: ‘Burnoye Solar-1’ solar power station commissioned in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Today in the framework of the nationwide teleconference Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has given start to ‘Burnoye Solar-1' solar power station in Zhambyl region in online mode.

This is the first large-scale project in Kazakhstan in the field of renewable energy with foreign direct investments. The facility is located in Zhualynskiy district, Zhambyl region. "Samruk-Kazyna Invest" fund initiated the project worth 23.5 billion tenge. The solar plant's construction was carried out by foreign investors in the face of the British company "United Green". There has been established a joint venture "Samruk Kazyna - United Green" which attracted funding from international financial institutions.

The solar power plant has about 192 thousand solar panels to generate electricity. According to the design the power station's capacity will reach about 73 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year. ‘Burnoye Solar-1' solar power station was connected to electrical grids of JSC "KEGOC". The solar power station is ready to generate and release electricity into the unified energy system of Kazakhstan. At present, 250 people work at the solar plant. According to investors, by the end of 2015 the solar station's capacity will be expanded to 100 megawatts.