INDUSTRIALIZATION: New plant for production of building materials to be launched in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A new plant for the production of building materials is to be launched in Zhambyl region by the yearend.

The plant will produce gypsum building mixtures. The project has been initiated under the state program "Industrialization Map of Kazakhstan". JSC "Zhambylgips" is modernizing the plant. Zhambyl region produces gypsum since 1960. The project cost is 1.7 billion tenge. It is worth noting that the new plant will employ 50 people. The annual capacity of the future enterprise is 270 thousand tons of dry compounds and plaster products. It is assumed that every day the plant will produce about 600 tons of gypsum. According to Bolat Talasbayev, the vice-president of JSC "Zhambylgips", the plant consisting of four workshops will use modern equipment. The products will be delivered to local and foreign markets (Russia, Central Asia).