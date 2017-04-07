Industry and Tourism Committee urges Kazakhstanis in Sweden not ‘to give in' to panic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee of Industry and Tourism of the Ministry of Culture and Sport says there is no information about any Kazakhstani citizens who can be among Stockholm truck attack victims.

"Presently, we have no information if there are any Kazakhstanis among the victims and those injured as a result of the truck attack in Stockholm, Sweden. The Committee of Industry and Tourism of the Ministry of Culture and Sport recommends the citizens of Kazakhstan in Stockholm not to give in to panic, to observe precautions, to avoid places of mass gathering and follow the instructions of local authorities," Chief of the Industry and Tourism Committee Marat Igaliyev informed via social media.



The Committee calls on tour operators selling tour packages to Sweden to promptly inform their clients about possible threats and safety requirements.