Industry confidence rises after cut in interest rate in Brazil
«For the first time since October 2022, expectations regarding the Brazilian economy have crossed the line that separates pessimism from optimism for the next six months,» the confederation noted in a statement.
The survey interviewed 1,373 investors, including 555 from small companies, 508 from medium-sized enterprises, and 310 from large corporations, from August 1 through 7, 2023. The consultation was conducted after the decision of the Central Bank to lower the country’s benchmark interest rate—the Selic—by 0.5 percent, bringing it to 13.25 percent.
«Entrepreneurs are feeling more confident about the next six months, influenced by the decrease in interest rates,» the statement reads. «While industrialists are still not content with the current economic conditions, an improvement has been observed in their perception,» the text goes on to say.