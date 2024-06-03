Industry Minister surveys housing construction in flood-hit remote districts in W Kazakhstan

As part of his working trip to West Kazakhstan, Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev visited the housing construction sites in the flood-hit districts, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.

New housing construction will be completed this September in Karatobe, Syrym and Terekty districts. 97 homes were damaged in Karatobe in the recent flooding. 90 new homes are being built.

257 homes were ruined in Syrym district. Construction of 114 new homes is underway. Terektry district reported 45 property damage files. 18 new homes are being constructed.

The Minister charged to strengthen construction quality control and ensure timely deliveries of construction materials.