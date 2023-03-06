EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:03, 06 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Industry Vice Minister relieved of his duties

    None
    Photo: primeminister.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Yerkebulan Dauylbayev of his duties as Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan according to the resignation tendered, Kazinform quotes the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Born in 1978 in South Kazakhstan, he is a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and the Russian Customs Academy.

    Since February 2022 up to the present he acted as the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!