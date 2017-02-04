Ineffective tax incentives to be reduced in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It had been earlier planned to develop one code which would combine both tax and customs codes, however as per the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the Ministry of Finance to develop separate tax and customs codes.

"The Ministry of National Economy is charged to develop a new customs code and make it totally easy to understand. Carry out a revision and cancel all ineffective tax incentives and preferences", the PM said during the Government meeting.