Infant dies after grandparents forget him in the car after church in Georgia

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM An 11-month-old boy died in Georgia over the weekend when his grandparents forgot him in the car for two hours, according to police.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said the boy's grandparents were baby-sitting Saturday while the mother, who works the night shift, slept at home.

According to Wilson, Kyle and Meta Hendershot took the baby to church in Chickamauga along with another one of their adult daughters and another grandchild, but when they returned home, Wilson said they forgot him in the car.

That was at around 3 p.m., a time when the sweltering northwest Georgia heat hit 90 degrees. In those conditions, Wilson said "temperature in a closed vehicle can reach as high as 131 to 172 degrees in as little as 15 minutes."

It was only when the boy's mother woke up and asked where her son was "that the grandparents realized that the child wasn't (inside)," according to Wilson.

Despite attempts by the mother and then first responders to revive the child with CPR, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No charges have been filed, but the death is being investigated by the Walker County Sheriff's Office, according to Wilson.

The infant was the 19th child to die in the United States in 2015 because of being left inside a hot car, according to the Department of Meteorology & Climate Science at San Jose State University in California.

Widespread attention was brought to the issue in 2014 after a Georgia father spent an entire day at the office while his nearly 2-year-old son was still strapped inside his car seat. Justin Ross Harris has pleaded not guilty to felony murder charges in the death of 22-month-old Cooper Harris, CNN reports. Photo: MGN